Brown scores 24 as No. 10 Michigan State beats High Point

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against High Point, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 81-68. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gabe Brown scored a career high 24 points, as short-handed No. 10 Michigan State pulled away in the second half to beat scrappy High Point, 81-68 in a matchup of longtime coaching friends Tom Izzo and Tubby Smith.

The Spartans (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) were without four players, including starters Marcus Bingham Jr. and Max Christie, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Joey Hauser had a season-high 17 points and 11 rebounds for Michigan State, while Jaden House had 11 of his 18 points in the first half for High Point (6-7).