Brown, No. 12 Michigan top Mississippi State

NCAA Hoops

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored a season-high 23 points, Naz Hillmon had her third straight double-double and No. 12 Michigan defeated Mississippi State 64-48 in the Dayton Beach Invitational.

Hillmon scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. It was a bit of a struggle as the 70% shooter was just 6 of 15 from the field.

It was a milestone game for Kim Barnes Arico, who picked up her 200th win at Michigan to join legendary men’s coaches Johnny Orr (209) and Joh Beilein (278). Barnes is 200-102 in 10 years.

Jerkaila Jordan scored 18 points the Bulldogs.

