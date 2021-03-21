Brown leads Michigan to win over Florida Gulf Coast

Michigan Danielle Rauch, front, shoots around Florida Gulf Coast guard Tyra Cox, back, and guard TK Morehouse, right, during the third quarter of a college basketball game in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the University of Texas San Antonio Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 28 points, including 17 straight for sixth-seeded Michigan at one point, and the Wolverines beat 11th-seed Florida Gulf Coast 87-66 in a first-round game of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Michigan will play Tennessee in the second round on Tuesday.

It’s the third straight NCAAs that the Wolverines have reached the second round.

The win snapped the Eagles’ 25-game winning streak which was the second longest in the nation, trailing only California Baptist’s 27-game run.