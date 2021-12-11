Battle’s season-high 27 boosts Minnesota past Michigan

Minnesota’s forward Eric Curry, right, drives on Michigan’s center Hunter Dickinson, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jamison Battle scored a season-high 27 points — with 21 coming after halftime — as Minnesota launched a ferocious rally in the second period to beat Michigan 75-65.

Payton Willis added 17 points, Luke Loewe 14 and E.J. Stephens 13 for the Golden Gophers, who secured the first conference win for coach Ben Johnson.

Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 19 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season. Dickinson was held to five points on 2-for-7 shooting in the second half after making seven of his first eight shots for 14 first-half points and boosting Michigan to a 36-32 halftime lead.