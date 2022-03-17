HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Hope women’s basketball team is just two wins away from their first national championship since 2006. They take on Trine in the Final Four Thursday night.

For head coach Brian Morehouse, basketball is a family affair: He has two daughters, and his oldest, Meg Morehouse, is a junior on the team. She’s played a big role for the Dutch this season.

Meg Morehouse has been around the program her entire life and this weekend is a full circle moment.

As one of the winningest coaches in Division 3 basketball, Brian Morehouse has cut down the nets several times in his career. But none quite as significant as this one.

“Just to watch her walk up there this Saturday on her own, it brought me to tears,” he said.

Watching his daughter climb the ladder at the DeVos Field House was a moment he will never forget. The Dutch won the sectional title to advance to the Final Four.

But in 2006 — when Hope won its first national championship under Brian Morehouse — Meg Morehouse was there too.

“Traveling on the bus with the team when I was six years old, to now when I’m a junior in college and getting to do the same things but in a player’s shoes, it’s so cool to be able to do that with my dad especially, and it was a really cool father-daughter moment for us as well,” she said.

They didn’t know it at the time, but it wouldn’t be the only piece of history they would share together. On the road to the Final Four the Dutch won 61 consecutive games. It was the longest active streak in the NCAA, before it was snapped in late January.

“I’ve seen really great players for my dad be able to do things like that, and it’s always been a dream, but I never knew if it would come to reality, so having that come to reality now is a really cool thing,” Meg Morehouse said.

“It’s amazing, to have your kid in the program, it’s super unique. It’s amazing,” the head coach said.

The two have their sights set on cutting down the nets one more time this season. They’re hoping it’s on Saturday, after winning the national championship.

But first they’ll have to get through Trine Thursday. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.