ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Players on the Albion College men’s basketball team want head coach Jody May to be publicly suspended and are demanding an apology from administrators after May allegedly used a racial slur in practice on Dec. 28.

A player who wants to remain anonymous said May kicked a Black player out of practice for saying, “Give me that (expletive), (N-word)” to another Black teammate during a drill.

According to a player, when his teammates confronted May, who is white, about kicking the player out, May said “he needed to be taught a lesson because I had to give him a technical foul for saying, ‘Give me that (expletive), (N-word).'”

“I really didn’t feel comfortable practicing anymore,” a player said. “I was in disbelief that he could say those words to me as a Black male.”

Throughout practice, May proceeded to give his reasoning again and players say he repeated the slur four times.

Later that evening, May apologized after a team dinner, but a player said that “his apology seemed scripted and not genuine at all.”

Assistant coach Nate Frisbie coached the team for three games following the alleged incident while May served an unofficial suspension.

Before Albion’s Wednesday night game against Calvin University, the team met with Interim President Joe Calvaruso and Dean ​Leroy Wright to discuss May’s actions. A player said the administrators used the phrase, “You need to rip off the band-aid,” and felt they were pressured to “heal faster.”

Players communicated that they wanted time and space away from May, but were told he would resume his coaching duties on Jan. 9 and “there was nothing we could do about it. They didn’t really listen to us.”

May was on the bench for Saturday’s Jan. 7 game against Trine University, where there was a large alumni presence. Prior to the game, Albion honored Hall of Fame coach Mike Turner, who is Albion’s winningest head coach. There was a ceremony prior to the game during which the floor of Kresge Gymnasium was named in his honor. According to players, the university said if May was not on the sidelines for Saturday’s game, it would “spark questions we’re not ready to answer.”

Ten of the 16 varsity players decided to not participate in Saturday’s game in protest of May’s actions and how the college responded to the situation.

“We felt it was only right to sit out to bring attention to the situation. We felt like they were trying to silence us,” a player said.

“The guys that did play support us. They just wanted to play basketball,” a player said. “If nobody would have played, our president was planning on canceling our season.”

A player added, “I genuinely don’t think (May) is a racist coach.”

However, the team is disappointed with the college’s handling of the incident.

“May has torn us down as people and his choice of words showed a lack of respect toward the majority of his team. We are still in shock from his degrading and abusive actions and feel we cannot fully repair our personal and athletic relationships with coach May,” a player said.

News 8 reached out to Albion College seeking comment but had not heard back as of Sunday morning.