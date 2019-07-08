Zeeland East’s Berghorst chooses MSU over MLB

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

A file image of Adam Berghorst pitching.

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Instead of a chance in the MLB, Zeeland East’s Adam Berghorst is opting to play football and baseball at Michigan State.

He tweeted Sunday that he was “honored” to be picked by the Texas Rangers in the MLB draft, but that he had decided “after many prayers and thoughts” to head to MSU.

Berghorst, a pitcher on the diamond and lineman on the gridiron, committed to MSU in December before the Rangers selected him in the 14th round in early June.

Berghorst told 24 Hour News 8 in June that it was “unreal” to be drafted, but that he would be “more than happy” to play for Michigan State.

