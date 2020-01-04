WR Donovan Peoples-Jones leaving Michigan to enter NFL draft

Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) celebrates a touchdown reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Peoples-Jones announced his plans on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Detroit native had 103 receptions for 1,327 yards with 14 touchdowns over his three-year career.

Peoples-Jones had 34 receptions for 438 yards and six touchdowns and averaged a career-low 7.2 yards on 24 punt returns in 11 games this past season.

He had 47 catches for 612 yards with eight scores and averaged 10 yards on 25 punt returns with a touchdown in 2018.

No. 17 Michigan closed a fourth straight season with two straight losses.