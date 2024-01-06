HOUSTON (WOOD) — The College Football Playoff National Championship is set for Monday, which means on Sunday, the Wolverines will hold their final practice before they take on the Washington Huskies.

Installing a game plan is difficult enough — but it’s especially challenging when you have to face the Heisman Trophy runner-up. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is the type of player who keeps opposing defensive coordinators up at night.

“That passing game is definitely going to be a big challenge,” Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins said.

Armed with a quick left-handed release and two dynamic receivers, Penix has been terrorizing defenses all year long. Exhibit A is the four-touchdown performance he gave at Michigan State. In all, he’s thrown for over 4,600 yards and 35 touchdowns.

“He’s very talented with his arm. He’ll beat you with his feet to if he needs to,” Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil said. “He’s a dynamic quarterback. He didn’t finish second in the Heisman for no reason.”

“He’s always on time with the ball, gets it out quick,” Michigan cornerback Will Johnson said. “So we’ve got to — I won’t say what we’ll do to stop it, but I mean, we’ve got to try and throw his look off, so he can make imperfect throws, which he’s made. But we’ve got to be able to be there to contest everything.”

Penix also comes into Monday’s game knowing that he’s already beaten a Jim Harbaugh-coached Michigan team, back in the COVID-19 season of 2020 when he was playing at Indiana.

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer was the Hoosiers’ offensive coordinator during Penix’s freshman year. He was very happy to get the chance to coach Penix a second time.

“I knew he was a guy who would come in here and do exactly what he is doing. I don’t say that arrogantly — it’s all on Michael,” DeBoer said. “It’s a huge compliment, in terms of everything he stands for and his ability level in terms of processing defenses, getting the ball where it needs to be and leading a football team.”

He’s led them to the trophy game: the College Football Playoff National Championship against Michigan, which likes to say it’s Michigan versus everybody.

Penix takes a different approach, focused solely on the guys in purple around him.

“Our motto is us versus us. That’s our mentality,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what other people say. We’ve got each other’s backs.”

The Huskies are more than just Penix — they wouldn’t be in Houston if they weren’t. But if the Wolverines want to hoist that championship trophy, they need to find a way to contain him.