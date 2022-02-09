Wolverines, Spartans make football coaching hires

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After an offseason full of coaching shakeups, Michigan football has made some strides towards solidifying its staff.

On Wednesday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh hired Jesse Minter as the program’s Defensive Coordinator. Minter joins the Michigan coaching staff after spending the 2021 season as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Vanderbilt University.

Minter also coached under Jim Harbaugh’s brother, John Harbaugh, when he spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

“Jesse comes from a football family and loves coaching and the relationships you form with your players and staff,” said Jim Harbaugh in a statement. “He will provide excellent leadership for our defense and will fit seamlessly with the coaching staff we have put together. Jesse is a teacher first, has a love and passion for the game and cares deeply for the players he coaches and works with daily. He came highly recommended last year by my brother John and Jesse and I have continued to have discussions and maintain a friendship which helped bring him to Ann Arbor.”

Jim Harbaugh also made some upgrades to his offensive staff, naming Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss co-offensive coordinators to replace Josh Gattis, who was hired by the Miami Hurricanes.

Ron Bellamy will move from safeties to coach wide receivers, while Mike Hart was promoted to run game coordinator in addition to coaching the running backs. Former Wolverine Grant Newsome was also promoted to coach the tight ends position.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker also made a big hire to his program, naming Marco Coleman the program’s defensive line coach. Coleman played 14 seasons in the NFL, and was a two-time All-American and first-round draft pick out of Georgia Tech.

“Coach Marco Coleman brings years of college and NFL experience to East Lansing,” said Tucker in a statement. “We’re extremely excited for him to join our family and he is going to help shape future champions.”

Coleman landed his first full-time coaching position in the NFL as an assistant defensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2018. He returned to Atlanta in 2019 to be the defensive ends and outside linebackers coach for Georgia Tech.