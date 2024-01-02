GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The matchup for the College Football Playoff National Championship is set and the Michigan Wolverines are the early favorites.

According to the Action Network, the country’s top sportsbooks have listed Michigan as a 4.5-point favorite in next week’s showdown with Washington, but it appears Monday night’s action pushed the line in favor of the Huskies.

“The spread differs from the hypothetical odds FanDuel theorized before both semifinals kicked off,” Ricky Henne wrote. “They pegged Michigan to be 7-point favorites and -220 on the moneyline with Washington +180 to win straight up.”

Both teams enter the championship with perfect 14-0 records. Michigan beat archrival Ohio State and won the Big Ten for the third consecutive year to qualify for the playoff. Washington, meanwhile, has surged under new coach Kalen DeBoer. After finishing 4-8 in 2021, the Huskies went 11-2 in DeBoer’s first season.

Washington is used to being an underdog. The Huskies were 9.5-point underdogs in their rematch with Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship game and were 3.5-point dogs against Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

As they have for each of their 14 wins this season, Michigan will enter as the favorite. The Wolverines were slim favorites in its 27-20 overtime win in the Rose Bowl over Alabama. They were also favored in its showdown with Ohio State and its road game against Penn State.

Michigan is searching for its first national championship since 1997 when Brian Griese and Charles Woodson clinched a perfect season against Washington State in the Rose Bowl.

Washington is fighting for its first national title since 1991 when the Huskies wrapped up a perfect 12-0 season with a 34-14 win over Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be held Monday, Jan. 8, in Houston. The game will be televised by ESPN. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.