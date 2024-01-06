HOUSTON (WOOD) — The Wolverines are looking to leave a legacy, hoping to become the first University of Michigan team to win a national championship outright since 1948.

Michigan is set to play Washington Monday in Houston. Both the Wolverines and the Huskies enter the College Football National Playoff Championship with perfect 14-0 records.

Although Michigan has won 11 national championships, none of these have come during the Bowl Championship Series or the College Football Playoff eras. The Wolverines want to change that.

“This is what a lot of us came back for, to be a part of this,” defensive back Mike Sainristil said. “And just to know that I was a part of the team that won a national championship here in Ann Arbor, it would mean a lot.”

Offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart told News 8 it “means everything.”

“I get the opportunity to play in the national championship,” he said. “Growing up every year, watching this, dreaming of playing in the national championship.”

The showdown is set for Monday, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.