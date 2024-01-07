HOUSTON (WOOD) — On the night before the biggest game since, well, last week, Michigan fans gathered to celebrate Team 144.

As the band blew the roof off the gym at Rice University, Ellie Irwin of Grandville and City High alum Adam Klaiss helped lead the cheers.

“It’s been an amazing experience. I’m super grateful. Go Blue,” said Irwin.

Michigan alums Jason and Randy Sklar emceed the program.

“So we were on Jim Harbaugh’s podcast and he said, this is the best thing he said to us, he said, ‘Every time I try to be funny, nobody laughs. And every time I am not trying to be funny, people laugh,’ and we laughed at that and he said, ‘I wasn’t trying to be funny.’”

The biggest reaction came for the captain of the ‘97 championship team John Jansen, who predicted a resounding Michigan win. He’ll call the game on radio with broadcast partner Doug Karsch.

“It’s awesome. I mean, (for) sports fans, it’s the moment you dream of. And Michigan fans have waited a long time for a chance at something like this,” said Karsch.

They won’t have to wait much longer. Michigan and Washington are ready to play for the national championship. And on this night, all predictions were for a Maize and Blue victory.