ANAHEIM, Calif. (WOOD) — A few days away from the biggest game the Wolverines have ever played, it’s clear they have a one track mind: Win the Rose Bowl and advance to the college football finals. But while at the happiest place on earth, they took a couple of hours off to enjoy themselves.

When the confetti fell at the Disneyland parade, Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore was able to take a seat back from game planning and take in the event with his family.

“This is what it’s all about — faith, family, football comes first,” he said.

“I just like to see Donald and Minnie and Goofy,” added Moore’s daughter.

The players were a little bigger than Moore’s young daughter, whom he had on his shoulders, but for a few hours, they weren’t gearing up for the biggest game of their lives — they were taking in the parade as kids.

The head football coaches and select players from Michigan and Alabama made their first stop on their way to the 2024 Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif., with a traditional visit to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023. Before meeting on the field, the teams joined for their first official pregame appearance: a festive cavalcade on Main Street, U.S.A., in Disneyland Park. The teams will face off in the 110th Rose Bowl Game on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Disneyland Resort)

“This is my first time at Disneyland, and everybody says this is the happiest place on earth, and I got to see why,” said Kris Jenkins, defensive lineman.

“I’m a man who loves to smile. And that’s what it was. A lot of people who love to smile. Doesn’t matter if it was Michigan Fans, Alabama fans. People were just here to enjoy the happiest place on earth,” said running back Blake Corum.

There wasn’t a bigger kid Thursday afternoon than Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

“Guys who want to stick around to 4 (p.m.), we’ve got a bus. Five, we’ve got a bus. I’ll personally be on the six o’clock bus, thoroughly enjoying the afternoon,” he said.

The Wolverines had their fun but now, they know it’s time to get down to business.

“When it’s time to handle business we handle business, when it’s time to chill and hang out, we chill and hang out. It’s nothing to flip that switch,” said Harbaugh.