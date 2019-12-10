WMU’s Wassink wins athlete-community service award

Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink (16) throws a pass against Michigan State during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Grand Rapids South Christian standout and Western Michigan senior quarterback Jon Wassink has been named the Wuerffel Trophy recipient.

The trophy is given annually to the Football Bowl Subdivision player that best combines community service with athletic and academic achievement.

The Grand Rapids native graduated from WMU in December 2018 with a 3.95 GPA in an undergraduate degree in accountancy. He is pursuing a master’s degree in accountancy, according to the university.

This fall, Wassink completed 222 of 371 passes for 2,904 yards and 19 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

For the past four years, Wassink has been part of the Bronco Buddies program at the Tree of Life, which provides Christian education to children regardless of their socioeconomic status. He takes part in the school’s once-a-month Sunday activities like bowling or swimming, the university said.

In spring 2016, Wassink traveled to the Dominican Republic and helped build a basketball court for a small village, according to WMU.

In 2009, WMU’s Tim Hiller received the Wuerffel Trophy, making Western one out of two programs to have multiple winners.

Wassink will be presented the trophy at the 51st Annual All Sports Association Awards Banquet on Feb. 7 in Fort Walton Beach. The Chick-fil-A Foundation presents the trophy.