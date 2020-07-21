WMU’s football opener against Stony Brook canceled

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University’s football season opener with Stony Brook University has been canceled.

The Colonial Athletic Association, the conference Stony Brook plays in, canceled its fall football season due to COVID-19.

Western is now scheduled to start the season on Sept. 11 at Cincinnati.

This marks the second time WMU had to change its plans.

The Broncos were going to play Colgate University for its opener. The plan was axed after the Patriot League banned air travel to athletic events and overnight stays during the regular season.

WMU’s attendance, seating and tailgating policies for the upcoming season are still being finalized.