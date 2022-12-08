KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University has chosen its new head football coach.

Lance Taylor, 41, comes to the Broncos from the University of Louisville, where he was the offensive coordinator. He has been coaching since 2007, having started at Alabama and gone onto work at Appalachian State, Stanford and Notre Dame. He also spent time coaching in the NFL for the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

An Alabama native, he was a wide receiver at Alabama from 1999 to 2003 and then professionally in the Arena Football League for three seasons.

“Coach Taylor is quite simply one of the most impressive individuals I have had the pleasure to spend time with,” WMU Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae said in a Thursday statement. “He has won championships as an athlete and as a coach at all levels of our industry, including within two separate Power 5 Conferences. He has recruited and mentored Heisman finalists, and some of the NFL’s finest. He has coached in NFL Conference Championship games. He has coached in New Years Six Bowl Games and in the College Football Playoff.

“Most importantly, Coach Taylor is an inspirational leader with high integrity and shares my passion to lead the country in the holistic development of our student-athletes,” Bartholomae continued. “Our vision aligned within minutes of conversation, and our future is in great hands.”

Taylor will be introduced to the community at a news conference Friday.

“I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to be the head football coach at Western Michigan University,” he stated Thursday. “…I will work relentlessly in helping our players be prepared and successful in the classroom and on the football field. We will play with great effort, intensity, and passion and WE WILL WIN CHAMPIONSHIPS! My family and I are excited to be part of Bronco Nation and the greater Kalamazoo community. We can’t wait to get started.”

Taylor and his wife Jamie have two children.

His hiring still has to be approved by the university board.

He replaces Tim Lester, whose departure from WMU was announced last month. He had been head coach for the Broncos since 2017.