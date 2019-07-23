WMU picked to finish 2nd in MAC division

NCAA Football

by: The Associated Press, 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
Display helmet with Mid-American Conference logo sits on table

A July 23, 2019 photo shows a helmet sporting the Mid-American Conference logo.

DETROIT (AP/WOOD) — Ohio is the favorite to win the Mid-American Conference football championship.

The Bobcats received 24 first-place votes at media day Tuesday. Toledo is picked to win the West Division, getting 15 first-place votes. Western Michigan, defending champion Northern Illinois and Central Michigan also received first-place votes in the preseason poll.

Seven coaches seated in one row at event
Central Michigan University football head coach Jim McElwain (foreground) and Western Michigan University football head coach Tim Lester (fourth from left) listen during Mid-American Conference media day July 23, 2019.

The Bobcats are picked to win the East, followed by Miami (Ohio), Buffalo, Kent State, Akron and Bowling Green. In the West, the Rockets are followed by Western Michigan, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Ball State and Central Michigan.

Frank Solich has won 106 games at Ohio since 2005. The former Nebraska coach is five wins away breaking the MAC’s coach record for victories set by Herb Deromedi from 1978-1993 at Central Michigan.

Hear from WMU and CMU’s head coaches about the season predictions, tonight on 24 Hour News 8, beginning at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!