WMU offers fan cutouts at Waldo Stadium for 2020 season

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University kicks off their home football schedule in just over three weeks and the athletics department is offering fans a way to have a presence at the games.

Fans are not allowed at Waldo Stadium during the 2020 season, but the university is offering cutouts that will be placed in the seats during home games.

Personalized “Bronco Fan Cutouts” will cost $70 each. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Mike Gary Athletic Fund. Fans interested in purchasing a cutout can do so online.

The Broncos open their season at Waldo Nov. 11 against Toledo. Cutouts must be purchased by Nov. 2 to get them installed for that game. Any cutout purchased after Nov. 2 will be installed in time for the next home game on Nov. 28 against Northern Illinois.

There are few limitations as to what can be placed on the cutouts:

Signs must be Western Michigan Bronco-related, in good taste and not of a commercial nature.

Western Michigan Athletics reserves the right to refuse any message.

Fans can pickup their cutout at the end of the season.

Some items on signs will be prohibited:

Commercial advertisement including slogans, websites and phone numbers

Social media handles and hashtags

Offensive or negative references to any WMU programs

Names, images or likeness of any WMU student-athletes

Statements or endorsements of political issues or candidates

Western Michigan kicks off their season Nov. 4 traveling to Akron. The Mid-American Conference will play a six-game conference-only schedule this fall after initially postponing the season until the spring. The season will conclude with the MAC Football Championship Game at Ford Field on Dec. 18.