WMU head football coach tests positive for COVID-19

Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester watches as his team plays against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Western Michigan won 44-41.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The head coach for Western Michigan University’s football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tim Lester tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“I would like to share that I had a positive COVID-19 test yesterday morning, after experiencing some mild symptoms on Sunday afternoon,” he said in the statement. “Thankfully, due to being fully vaccinated, I am feeling ok.”

He went on to say their program is following safety guidelines.

Statement from head football coach Tim Lester. pic.twitter.com/YztUpLlJwm — Western Michigan Football (@WMU_Football) September 21, 2021

He will still be able to join the team virtually, he said.

“I could not be more proud of the way our team responded to adversity on the field on Saturday, and I look forward to overcoming the adversity from this positive test result,” Lester said.