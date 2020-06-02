WMU coach Lester urges listening amid national unrest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — College football coaches like Western Michigan’s Tim Lester are using the nation’s struggle with racial injustice as a teaching moment.

Lester put out a message on Twitter Monday, saying he had spoken with his team about the issue. He said he told them that while we are created equal, we are not always treated equal.

He told News 8 his Monday morning meeting with his team was “powerful.”

“We meet every morning, and I couldn’t wait to meet with my guys. We talked a lot over the weekend, and I really wanted to hear from them, so I let them talk. I opened for a quick minute and then i let them talk about their feelings and what it’s like for them on a daily basis and it was the most powerful team meeting we’ve had,” Lester said.

He said he was struck by some of his players’ concerns about doing some of the same things he does.

Listening to them, he said, is key.

“I think that’s the only place to come from. I think that’s what we all need to learn. That’s why i didn’t want to do the talking,” he said. “Obviously, I told them how much I care about all of our players. … I wanted to hear from them because that is the first step in moving toward a solution.”

==Hear more from Lester above.==