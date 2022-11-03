CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A new face on the gridiron at Davenport is leading an offensive turnaround.

“We blew up the offense, man,” head coach Sparky McEwen said.

Last year, Davenport averaged nine points a game and won only three times. This year, his first at Davenport, quarterback Jason Whittaker is breaking team passing records.

Whittaker was a standout at Rockford and then accepted a scholarship to Northwestern. But he couldn’t find a spot on the roster.

“I was going from fighting for the QB spot and in February I was switched to tight end,” Whittaker said. “Then COVID hits and I am stuck back home. Life just took a turn.”

He wondered if his career would end on the pandemic’s terms.

“I did a lot of searching and I found Jesus,” Whittaker said. “I got saved last year around this time and he’s completely changed my life for the better.”

His faith motivated him to hit the transfer portal. McEwen snatched him up.

“He was under the radar. He isn’t anymore,” McEwen said.

Within months, he was up to speed.

“I told (McEwen) my heart is for this team and I’m going to do whatever it takes to win,” Whittaker recalled. “I don’t know if I’m going to play after this and I just love these guys. I was just like, ‘Coach, let’s do this.'”

Davenport has two more games in the regular season. Whittaker is going to make the most of them.

“I don’t want to walk away from this game without giving it everything I have,” he said.