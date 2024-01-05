GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee have placed a friendly wager ahead of the University of Michigan’s matchup with the University of Washington on Monday.

“Michiganders and college football fans across the nation will enjoy watching the Michigan Wolverines take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Championship,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I’m confident the Wolverines will be the Victors on Monday, and I’m happy to wager Governor Inslee some Michigan-made products. Go Blue!”

Whitmer has wagered a pack of Haze and Blue IPA from Big Lake Brewing in Holland. The Hazy IPA features Citra and Mosiac hops and real blueberries. Inslee wagered a case of wine from the Naches Heights Vineyard in Yakima, Washington.

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be held Monday in Houston. The game will be televised by ESPN. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.