GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new type of viewing party is set to open its doors Monday night as theaters across the country stream the College Football Playoff National Championship game for the first time.

Theater Sports Network secured a licensing agreement ahead of the game and now three Studio C theaters will host a ticketed viewing party event.

“It’s $20, and like I said, that also includes a small popcorn,” Eric Kuiper, chief creative officer of Studio C, said. “So we’re throwing that in this time. And of course, our theaters are now … with full bars and full kitchens.”

While Kuiper said the Rose Bowl’s viewing party catered to about 100 football fans, most of whom cheering on the University of Michigan, ticket sales for next Monday night are on track to sell out.

“It’s more fun to watch sports when something wonderful happens and everyone raises to their feet together,” he said. “And I suppose if you’re feeling down, misery loves company. Hopefully, that won’t be the brand, but, you know, there’s that too, I suppose.”

If larger viewing parties aren’t your style, many West Michigan bars and restaurants will also offer gameday deals and specials.

Kurt Forrest, the president of The University of Michigan Lakeshore Alumni Club, told News 8 that Booyahs! Bar and Grill in Muskegon continues to be their home base for parties.

“We’re super excited. It’s been a lot of years since Michigan has gotten this far. So we’ve got a viewing party,” Forrest said. “It’s casual. It’s friendly. It’s loud. It’s all the things you want in a bar that host this kind of thing.”

According to a spokesperson from StubHub, ticket sales have already outsold final sales from last year’s championship.

“The highly-anticipated National Championship has already surpassed sales for last year’s championship game on StubHub, which was notably our second best-selling single-day sporting event globally in 2023,” Adam Budelli with StubHub said. “After two thrilling playoff games, we’re seeing a wave of fans buying tickets to the final game of the college football season — Texas accounts for the most ticket sales at 31%, followed by excited Michigan fans at 12%.”