Western Michigan wins 7th straight over Miami (OH)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jon Wassink threw a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes to Keith Mixon Jr. and LeVante Bellamy ran for two fourth-quarter scores as Western Michigan beat Miami of Ohio for the seventh straight time, 38-16 in a Mid-America Conference battle Saturday afternoon.

The Broncos now have won every meeting with the RedHawks since 2006.

Sam Sloman put Miami in front in the first quarter, converting field goals from 51- and 49-yards out, but with the RedHawks driving, Western Michigan’s Drake Spears jumped a pass route in the Miami backfield and raced 74 yards untouched for the touchdown to put Western Michigan (4-3, 2-1) in front, 7-6 in the second quarter.

Wassink hit Mixon with scoring passes of 46- and 37-yards in the second quarter and the Broncos led 21-6 at intermission.

Sloman converted from 27-yards out and Jaylon Bester capped a 59-yard drive with a 3-yard run to pull Miami within a touchdown, 21-16 to start the fourth quarter, but Bellamy put the game away by sandwiching runs o f17- and 47-yards around a Thiago Kapps 24-yard field goal.

Bellamy finished with 22 carries for 135 yards and Mixon had three catches for 84.

Brett Gabbert, younger brother of Tampa Bay quarterback Blaine Gabbert and the first true freshman to start the season as the RedHawks quarterback in school history, finished completing 26 of 45 for 260 yards for Miami, but also threw three interceptions.