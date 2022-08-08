KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Western Michigan University football team took time out of its fall training camp to give back to the community.

On Monday morning, the Broncos hosted a football day for the Beautiful Lives Project. The organization is aimed at helping people with disabilities experience sports and other programs across the country.

“There’s no bad time to give back,” WMU head coach Tim Lester said. “We’re in the middle of camp, those guys have been grinding out there, so for those guys to come in here and see how lucky we are to have the ability that they have and share it with other people, it’s been a lot of fun.”

Lester connected with Beautiful Lives founder Bryce Weiler back in 2017. Lester said the pandemic halted some opportunities for them to partner with the organization, but they were excited to finally put on the event. Weiler, who is also a blind sports commentator, hopes events like these will help pay it forward and inspire others to reach their own goals.

“It’s important to help others to be successful, and some day they will help others,” Weiler said. “It’s a continuous chain.”