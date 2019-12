Western Kentucky tight end Joshua Simon (6) is tackled by Western Michigan safety Stefan Claiborne (21) after a reception during the first half of the NCAA First Responder Bowl college football game in Dallas, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

DALLAS (AP) — Cory Munson’s 52-yard field goal with no time remaining after a rules review gave Western Kentucky a 23-20 victory over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas.

Munson was given the final play after a five-yard defensive substitution penalty against Western Michigan for having 12 players on the field.

Munson had kicked two other field goals and missed one.