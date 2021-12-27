Western Michigan cruises past Nevada for 2nd bowl victory

Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler (9) rushes during the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game against Nevada, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Kaleb Eleby threw two touchdowns and ran for another and Western Michigan recorded its second bowl victory in program history, rolling past Nevada 52-24 in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Sean Tyler rushed for 146 yards on 14 carries and returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown for Western Michigan. Jaxson Kincaide, a Nevada transfer, rushed for 105 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Nate Cox passed for 121 yards and a touchdown and Devonte Lee rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown for Nevada.

The Broncos’ only other bowl victory came in the 2015 Bahamas Bowl against Middle Tennessee.