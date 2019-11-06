Western Michigan beats Ball State, bowl eligible

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — LeVante Bellamy ran for 157 yards and three TDs and Western Michigan became bowl eligible for a school-record sixth straight year with a 35-31 win over Ball State on Tuesday night.

Bellamy has an FBS-best 20 TD runs this season, and the Broncos (6-4, 4-2) moved into a first-place tie with Central Michigan in the Mid-American Conference West Division.

Western Michigan’s Jon Wassink passed for 124 yards and ran six times for 131 yards, including a 60-yard carry, a 46-yard TD and a 13-yarder for a first down to clinch the victory in the final minute.

The fourth quarter had four lead changes. The Cardinals (4-5, 3-2) took a 24-21 lead on Drew Plitt’s 1-yard TD run and went in front again on Walter Fletcher’s 4-yard run that made it 31-28.

Bellamy had a 16-yard run to give the Broncos a 28-24 lead and a 9-yard run to cap the scoring with 1:05 left.

Ball State’s Caleb Huntley ran for 120 yards and a touchdown and Malik Dunner had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.