Western Michigan AD Beauregard to retire in December

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kathy Beauregard, Western Michigan University’s longtime athletic director, is retiring.

Her last day is set for Dec. 31.

“It’s been an incredible honor to serve in this University community,” Beauregard said in a Monday statement. “I’m so proud of what WMU Intercollegiate Athletics has achieved as a team over the years — first and foremost, helping to coach and develop the most exceptional student-athletes in all of college sports.

“It’s difficult to step away from them, from my colleagues and what we’ve built together, but I’ve been blessed to have a wonderful career. I’m filled with gratitude as this chapter of my professional life comes to a close.”

She has been with WMU for 42 years, starting as a gymnastics coach in 1979, and no other athletic director in the Football Bowl Subdivision has served at the same institution longer, the university said.

During her time as AD, WMU has racked up 58 Mid-American Athletic Conference championships, eight MAC Institutional Academic Achievement Awards for men, a Central Collegiate Hockey Association championship, the NCAA Sportsmanship Award, 36 NCAA Tournament appearances and eight football bowl game appearances. The university said she has also been key in fundraising efforts and facilities upgrades.

Beauregard herself has earned several honors including the Gerald R. Ford Sportsman of the Year Award, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year Award and Michigan Women Forward’s 2020 Women of Achievement and Courage Award.

WMU said it will start looking for Beauregard’s replacement right away.