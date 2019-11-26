Wassink leads WMU into regular season finale

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — If anyone has earned the opportunity to play for a MAC championship, it’s Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink.

“There’s something fun about close games and having to get out there and score,” Wassink, a Grand Rapids South Christian graduate, said. “You kind of get that little extra adrenaline and it’s really fun.”

It’s a perspective built from his competitive nature, but also born from experience the last two years. Wassink’s sophomore and junior years ended early thanks to injuries, so the fact he’s still under center with one game left this year is a victory in and of itself.

“Being up in the booth the last couple years because of injury, I think one of the biggest things that helped me improve was seeing the game from the play caller’s eyes,” Wassink said. “The guy who was calling plays was up in the booth so I helped got to help him out in terms of what the defense is doing in coverage.”

That off-the-field experience is bearing itself out in on-the-field production this year. Wassink has thrown more passes than anyone else in the conference and he’s second in passing efficiency, throwing 19 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

“The timing of the passing game and the spacing of the passing game and when things need to be thrown, I really feel like that’s the biggest thing he’s done this year,” Broncos head coach Tim Lester said. “The ball is out and people aren’t afraid to blitz but they’re very tentative because he’ll make them pay.”

Wassink and the Broncos can secure a spot in next weekend’s MAC Championship Game by defeating Northern Illinois Tuesday night. A loss means Western will have to hope Central Michigan loses its game Friday afternoon.

But no matter what happens in the game, Wassink has made his impact both on and off the field: He was just named one of three finalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is awarded to the Football Bowl Subdivision player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.