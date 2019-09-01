Wassink leads Western Michigan to 1st victory

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jon Wassink matched his career-high by throwing five touchdown passes as Western Michigan dominated Monmouth 48-13 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Wassink, who threw for 368 yards with no interceptions, was 11-of-15 for 226 yards and three scores in the first half. This was his third game with over 300 yards passing. DaShon Bussell had three catches for 100 yards after two quarters, finishing with 116 yards receiving. Giovanni Ricci had five receptions for 97 yards and two TDs in this first meeting between the teams.

The Broncos struck early and often, claiming a 21-0 lead after one quarter and going up 31-7 at the break. Thiago Kapps added two field goals to go with his six extra-point kicks to total 12 points.

Monmouth’s Pete Guerriero carried 23 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. Kenji Bahar was 26-of-41 passing for 194 yards and a score.