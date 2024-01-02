GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Connor Stalions hasn’t been on the Michigan sideline for months, but it seems he wasn’t far away on Monday.

Video posted to Instagram by former Wolverines star Chase Winovich showed someone who may have been the former team staffer cheering for the maize and blue at Monday’s Rose Bowl. The post also tagged Stalions’ private Instagram account.

In the video, you can see the person who appears to be Stalions among a group of Michigan fans a few rows behind the Wolverines bench. You can hear fans cheering before Winovich said, “Connor, what are you thinking, bro?” Stalions, wearing a Michigan hoodie and a necklace made of roses, responded: “It’s time.”

Stalions is at the center of an NCAA investigation, accused of recording opponents’ signals and paying other people to travel to future opponents’ games to record the signals for him. He was suspended on Oct. 20 after news of the investigation broke and resigned on Nov. 3, saying he didn’t want to be a distraction to the team.

Despite no formal investigation, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh for the final three games of the season. Harbaugh has denied any prior knowledge of the recordings and said no one on his staff ever instructed Stalions to do so.

Stalions, who described himself as a diehard fan, was hired by the team in May 2022 to be as an analyst. Michigan has yet to receive a formal notice of accusations from the NCAA regarding Stalions.

Little has changed for the Wolverines outside of the personnel on the sidelines. Since his suspension, Michigan is 7-0 without Stalions and 4-0 without Harbaugh, including wins over three top-10 teams: Penn State, Ohio State and Alabama.

The Wolverines face one last test in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Wolverines will face the undefeated Washington Huskies on Monday. The game will be televised on ESPN. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.