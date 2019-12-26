Video: Dantonio talks Pinstripe Bowl in NYC

(WLNS) — Four months after starting their football season, the Michigan State Spartans will put a bow on a 6-6 season with an appearance Friday in the Pinstripe Bowl in New York City.

On Thursday, Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio and Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson spent time talking with members of the media about the game.

==Watch the news conference above.==

The Spartans ended the regular season with a record of 6-6 and 4-5 in the Big Ten. Wake Forest was 8-4 and 4-4 in the ACC. This is the first time the two programs have met.

Dantonio has led the Spartans to bowl games in 12 of his 13 seasons as head coach.

Kickoff for the Pinstripe Bowl is scheduled for 3:20 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.