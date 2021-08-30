Unranked Michigan enters season with chip on its shoulder

FILE – Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh waits to lead the team on the field before an NCAA college football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, file photo. Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are looking forward to a fresh start, opening against Western Michigan at home, after a two-win, pandemic-shortened season.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are looking forward to a fresh start.

They need one.

College football’s winningest program is coming off a rough season, even by pandemic standards. Michigan won just two games, lost four and had three canceled due to a COVID-19 breakout last year.

In recent seasons, the team with the winged helmets and rich tradition has lost luster and relevance nationally as losses against better teams have piled up.

The Wolverines will open the season unranked in The Associated Press college football poll on Saturday against Western Michigan at the Big House.