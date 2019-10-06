Toledo defeats Western Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Mitchell Guadagni passed for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns, ran for two more scores and Toledo opened conference play defeating Western Michigan 31-24 on Saturday, running its win streak to four games.

The Rockets (4-1, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) are unbeaten since falling to Kentucky 38-24 in the season opener. Toledo is coming off a 28-21 win over BYU.

Western Michigan (3-3, 1-1) fell behind 14-0 when Toledo scored on its first two possessions, but pulled within a touchdown when LeVante Bellamy ripped a 39-yard scoring run with eight minutes left to play.

The Bronco defense forced a three-and-out, but an 11-play final drive fell just short. Facing fourth down and 22 at the Toledo 24, Jon Wassink gained 20. The Rockets took over at their own 4-yard line and Bryant Koback picked up a pair of first downs — including on a 28-yard gainer — as Toledo ran out the clock.

Koback, the MAC’s leading rusher averaging 112.8 yards per game, gained 177 on 21 carries.

Wassink passed for 303 yards and two scores.