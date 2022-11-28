KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University announced Monday that football head coach Tim Lester would not be returning next season.

Lester has been head coach since 2017. He will leave with an overall record of 37-32 and finished the 2022 season with a 5-7 record, according to a WMU news release.

“It has been an honor for me and my family to represent Western Michigan University and be a member of the Kalamazoo Area Community. I am also grateful for the dedicated group of loyal supporters that have been consistently behind our program,” Lester said in a news release. “Most importantly, I am proud of the resolve shown by our players and staff. To each and every one of them that gave their all for this program in the last six years, I love you and will support you in every possible way.”

The university said it would immediately start the search process for a new head coach.