ANAHEIM, Calif. (WOOD) — Quarterbacks in the Big Ten have gotten to know Michigan’s Mason Graham, an All-Conference force in the middle of one of the best defensive lines in the nation.

But at Servite High School in Anaheim, California, he was first known by his coach as someone who was a little too big for his position.

“He started off as a linebacker, but pretty quickly moved to D-line,” coach Troy Thomas told News 8. “And then we play all our best linemen on the O-line, so he had to go play O-line, too.”

“I didn’t want to split positions at all,” Graham said. “I wanted to keep playing linebacker. But D-line was in my best interest because that’s what I was going to play if I played in college.”

“He’s fast for a D-lineman, but not that fast for a linebacker, and he was mad at me,” Thomas said.

“I was a little upset about it,” Graham agreed.

But Thomas knew what was best. Once he made the move, he sat back and watched Graham work.

“He wasn’t that ready-made guy coming into high school,” Thomas said. “I’ve had those guys, you know, that you can tell that guy’s going to play for a long time if he stays healthy. Mason wasn’t that.”

Regardless, Graham became a top player on both sides of the line. Schools started calling — except for one.

“I always wanted to go to UCLA, but UCLA, they didn’t offer me, so I kind of had to move on from that,” Graham said.

Thomas was surprised when Graham picked Michigan, but it was a good fit.

“When you get around a group of guys and they’re all bought in the same thing as you, it kind of just motivates you to be more for the team,” Graham said. ” feel like that’s kind of what happened in high school. And I feel like it just carried on in college.”

Eager to prove UCLA wrong, Graham found a home with the Wolverines. When he broke his thumb early in the season, it only took him two weeks to come back and record two sacks against Minnesota.

“I think he did it because No. 1, he loves football, but No. 2, he loves his teammates,” Thomas said.

This season put Graham on the watch list for the Lombardi Award, which given to the best offensive and defensive linemen in the county.

As Graham steps under the lights in “The Granddaddy of Them All,” 2,000 miles from the Big House but just 40 miles away from where his career started, he’s got the support of all those teammates.

“It’s going to be a loud house here when we’re watching that game, cheering for No. 55,” Thomas said.