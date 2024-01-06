GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Next season, it will just be another BIG 10 conference game but on Monday, the matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies will be for all of the marbles.

But before the latest installment in the series, let’s take a look at the past games between the two teams. Many of which also had high stakes.

1953: FIRST-EVER MEETING

It’s been 70 years since the first time the Wolverines and the Huskies met on the gridiron. In 1953, in the first game of the season for Michigan, Washington traveled to Ann Arbor and found themselves on the bad end of a blowout.

50-0 was the final score and the season never got better for the Huskies as they would finish the year 3-6-1. Michigan on the other hand had a much more productive season going 6-3 and finishing No. 20 in the AP poll that year.

1954: A BETTER GAME, WORSE FOR UW

A year later, the Huskies would welcome the Wolverines to Seattle and they would fare better in this one only losing 14-0. Despite the valiant effort, Washington would end up going 2-8 in 1954.

Michigan on the other hand finished with an identical record but managed to get up to No. 15 in the final AP rankings. This would be the last matchup between the schools for 15 years.

1969: MORE OF THE SAME

The teams decided to do another home-and-home series with Michigan playing host in 1969. It would be another drumming by the Wolverines in front of nearly 50,000 fans at Michigan Stadium.

The 45-7 loss would be just one of many for the Huskies that season who would go on to finish 1-9, only winning their final game against rival Washington State.

The Wolverines would have another productive year going 8-3 and actually participating in the Rose Bowl but unfortunately lost to USC 10-3.

1970: EVEN MORE OF THE SAME

The second game of the second head-to-head series felt earlier similar to the first in the ’50s. After taking a beating, the Huskies would put up a valiant effort but lose by 14 points.

Michigan would defeat Washington 17-3 but the Huskies would improve to 6-4 that season. The Wolverines would go on to start the year 9-0 before a matchup against Ohio State with a chance to play in the Rose Bowl that year but lost 20-9. The good news is that the Buckeyes did end up losing to Stanford.

1978: WAR OF THE ROSES

College Football: Rose Bowl: Washington QB Warren Moon (1) in action vs Michigan. Pasadena, CA 1/2/1978 CREDIT: Peter Read Miller (Photo by Peter Read Miller /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X22034 ) 001092866

After seven seasons of not facing each other, Washington had finally had enough of finishing near .500 in that span and managed to go 7-4 in the 1977 season and a berth in the Rose Bowl where they would take on then-No. 4 Michigan.

The Wolverines were 14-point favorites led by fullback Russell Davis and linebacker Ron Simpkins. But the Huskies had future NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon on their team and were able to pull off the shocking upset for their first win in the series.

Michigan wouldn’t have to wait long to get their revenge, however.

1981: WAR OF THE ROSES II

Michigan began the 1980 season 1-2 after back-to-back losses to Notre Dame and South Carolina. Their hopes of reaching the Rose Bowl looked slim but after rattling off eight straight victories, they found themselves back in Pasadena against a familiar foe.

Washington similarly went 9-2 entering that game and had just come off wins of Washington State and then-No. 2 USC. Despite the momentum, the Wolverines were able to shut down the Huskies and win 23-6.

Not only was this sweet revenge for Michigan, but it was also the first-ever bowl victory for head coach Bo Schembechler.

1983: THE NAIL-BITER

Most of these games have been blowouts up to this point and all have been by at least two touchdowns. In 1984, however, it was a single point that decided it all.

The Wolverines traveled to Husky Stadium ranked No. 8 and had just beaten the Huskies’ biggest rival in Washington State. Washington came into the game at No. 16 in the polls and trailed 24-10 going into the fourth quarter.

It looked like another blowout but the Huskies managed to reel off 15 straight points behind quarterback Steve Pelluer going 15 for 15 on passes that quarter. Michigan would have one last chance to win but missed the potential game-winning field goal ending with a 25-14 victory for Washington.

1984: HARBAUGH DROPS THE BALL (LITERALLY)

After a demoralizing loss to Washington a season prior, there was no way Michigan could lose again. They had everything going for them, they were ranked third in the country after knocking off then-No. 1 Miami and the Wolverines were at home and were going to play in front of more than 103,000 fans.

Despite the odds, the Huskies came into Ann Arbor and won for the second straight time, 22-11.

The Wolverines were led by some guy named Jim Harbaugh at quarterback who did not have a great game that day. Harbaugh threw three interceptions and also fumbled the ball twice and the offense could never get going.

1992: WAR OF THE ROSES III

Pasadena, CA – 1992: Washington Huskies vs Michigan Wolverines competing in the 1992 Rose Bowl / 78th Rose Bowl Game, at the Rose Bowl, for ABC Sports. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Yet another battle between these two teams came in the “Granddaddy of them All” in the 1993 Rose Bowl. The stage was set between an undefeated Huskies team, led by wide receiver Mario Bailey and defensive end Steve Emtman, and a one-loss Wolverine squad coming off a 31-3 thumping against Ohio State.

Michigan also had Heisman trophy winner Desmond Howard to lean on as well but he could only do so much as Washington dominated the game from start to finish winning 34-14 and beating the Wolverines for a third straight time.

The most demoralizing part for Michigan fans might be seeing Bailey hit Howard’s Heisman pose in the endzone after catching a touchdown.

1993: WAR OF THE ROSES IV

One year after the third Rose Bowl matchup, the teams would meet once again in Pasadena. The Wolverines were 8-0-3 after tying Notre Dame, Illinois and Ohio State, while the Huskies were 9-2 but had lost their previous game to Washington State.

Mark Brunell #11, Quarterback for the University of Washington Huskies during the NCAA 79th Rose Bowl college football game against the University of Michigan Wolverines on 1 January 1993 at the Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California, United States. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 38 – 31. (Photo by Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

In one of the highest-scoring matchups in the series, the teams swapped leads throughout the game until the score reached 31-31 late in the fourth quarter. Wolverine quarterback Elvis Grbac would then find Tony McGee for a 15-yard touchdown pass to take the lead for good, winning 38-31.

Not only did the Wolverines stop the losing streak to the Huskies, but they also prevented Washington from winning a third straight Rose Bowl.

2001: FOURTH QUARTER FIREWORKS

Through the first three quarters of the 2001 matchup, 18 total points were scored between the Wolverines and Huskies. However, the fourth quarter saw 23 points scored. Unfortunately for Michigan, 17 were scored by Washington.

8 Sep 2001: Chris Perry #23 of the Michigan Wolverines catches Anthony Kelley #47 during the game against the Washington Huskies at the Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. The Huskies defeated the Wolverines 23-18.Mandatory Credit: Otto Greule /Allsport

The game was well in hand by the Wolverine defense who held the Huskies to just six points and even scored a safety. But then it was Washington’s defense that came up big with two touchdowns of their own. Michigan would get a touchdown with under a minute remaining in the game to make it close but it was for naught.

Washington won 23-18 and now claimed wins in five of the last seven matchups. Both teams would end up with 8-4 records and both lost their final two games.

2002: THE 12TH MAN

The Huskies share a city with the Seattle Seahawks who have embraced the notion of a 12th man. Unfortunately for Washington, a 12th man cost them in 2002.

Down 28-29 with just six seconds remaining, Michigan failed to pick up a first down and the clock began to run down. But the referees blew their whistles and stopped the clock after Washington was penalized 15 yards for having too many men on the field. It turned a potential 59-yard field goal into a 44-yarder.

Even with the shorter distance, it wasn’t a sure thing that Michigan would win. Kicker Philip Brabbs, a walk-on, had missed his first two kicks ever earlier in the game and was replaced by Troy Nienberg who missed his next attempt as well. Thankfully, Brabbs’ third kick was right down the middle and the Wolverines defeated the Huskies 31-29.

2021: NIGHT NIGHT FOR WASHINGTON

Washington did not have a good 2021 season finishing 4-8. The worst loss came in Week 1 as they lost to an FCS team in Montana at home. Then they had to travel to Ann Arbor to take on a then-unranked Michigan team looking for some respect. And they sure got it.

ANN ARBOR, MI – SEPTEMBER 11: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) breaks away for a 67-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of a college football game against the Washington Huskies on Sept. 11, 2021, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was pure dominance throughout the game by the Wolverines in the 10th night game ever at Michigan Stadium. Blake Corum ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns on the way to a 31-10 victory. Aidan Hutchinson recorded 2.5 sacks in the matchup as well.

The Wolverines would go on to win the BIG 10 Championship and play in the College Football Playoff before losing to Georgia.

The overall record in the series is 8-5 in favor of the Wolverines who look to make it three in a row and win their first national championship since 1997.

The Wolverines and the Huskies will battle it out one more time in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday from NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.