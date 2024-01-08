HOUSTON (WOOD) — Michigan takes on Washington in the college football championship game Monday night.

While South Christian High School alum Josh Bruinsma doesn’t play football, he’ll be closer to the action than anyone but the players.

He did not play high school football, but Bruinsma is part of the Michigan football program and will have a front-row seat to the college football championship game.

“It’s incredible. I grew up a Michigan fan. My dad raised me the right way. Just being able to be a part of two historic seasons and, hopefully, a third next year has been incredible,” said Bruinsma.

Bruinsma, a junior at the University of Michigan, is one of the Wolverines’ student managers and works with the tight ends.

“They love us. We have a close relationship. They treat you as they respect you. It’s kind of a thankless job, but they definitely recognize you more than some of the others in the building,” said Bruinsma.

His work starts before the players hit the practice field, and then they clean up afterward. A typical day is 3.5 hours, while game days are longer — about 10 hours.

The pay isn’t great. He doesn’t get a paycheck. However, he will be right there on the sideline come game time — it’s one of the job’s perks.

Bruinsma says being able to be there on the sideline is the best part of the job.

“I would say being able to experience it with the team, being able to experience it first hand. Some might say it’s the gear, stuff like that, but I think it’s living a childhood dream that 10-year-old me would have loved,” he said.

When it comes to the gear, Bruinsma says he has a lot of it.

“My closet is way too full. It’s not a bad problem to have,” he said.