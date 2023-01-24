ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University will introduce Scott Wooster as head football coach at a Tuesday news conference.

Wooster is being promoted from within after three years as the team’s offensive line/tight end coach and run game coordinator. In that role, he helped the Lakers lead the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring, total and rushing offenses last season.

He will be the eighth head coach in Laker football history.

For 11 years, Wooster coached at Wayne State University, seven of which he coached the offensive line.

Wooster himself played at Eastern Michigan in 1995 before transferring to Wayne State in 1996 where he started for three years. He earned his undergraduate degree in 2001 and his master’s in exercise science with a concentration in exercise and sport psychology in 2007.

Wooster replaces GVSU’s last head football coach Matt Mitchell, who resigned to be the linebacker coach and special teams coordinator at the University of Wisconsin.

