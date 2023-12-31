LOS ANGELES (WOOD) — At the alumni pep rally, fans from all across the country have made their way to southern California to celebrate the Wolverines.

While the game means a lot to them, maybe no one holds this game in as high of a regard as Michigan’s coach, Jim Harbaugh.

He has a rich history with “The Granddaddy of Them All.” On Monday, he’ll be one of the few men who can say they’ve both played in and coached a Rose Bowl game. But his love of the Rose Bowl started well before his playing and coaching days.

“You grow up watching the Rose Bowl New Year’s Day, there’s a couple feet of snow outside and you’re lying on your stomach in front of the tv, hands like that,” Harbaugh said, motioning. “Looking at the palm trees and the parade, the football game. At half time we’re out playing in the snow, and watching the day turn to night when you watch the Rose Bowl. I know that’s why a lot of people in the Midwest probably move to the Rose Bowl. You want to be there.”

Harbaugh’s time as a player ended with a loss in the Rose Bowl, so he’s looking for his first win at this game in a big way.