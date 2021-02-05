Revised 2021 Big Ten schedule changes home teams for 6 games

Michigan punter Will Hart (17) kicks to Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Six Big Ten football games will be played at different sites than originally planned on the revised 2021 conference schedule.

The Big Ten shortened its 2020 season to eight games because of the COVID-19 pandemic and six games were played at the same location as the previous year. The changes to the 2021 schedule avoid having the same home team three years in a row for those games.

Michigan opens the season versus Western Michigan on Sept. 4. Michigan State will start against Northwestern the same day.

The Michigan-Michigan State game is Oct. 30.

Michigan wraps up the regular season versus Ohio State on Nov. 27, while Michigan State finishes against Penn State the same day.

Two rivalry games were moved back to their traditional spots at the end of the regular season. Iowa plays at Nebraska on Nov. 26 and Wisconsin visits Minnesota on Nov. 27.

The Big Ten championship game is Dec. 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

—WOODTV.com staff contributed to this report.