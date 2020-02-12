Reports: MSU hires Mel Tucker as football coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University has selected University of Colorado coach Mel Tucker as its new football coach, according to multiple reports Wednesday morning.

The hiring was first reported by “The Athletic,” which sourced “people with knowledge of the matter” in the report. Tucker had initially declined interest in the job, but after Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell turned down MSU. “The Athletic” reports the university came back at Tucker with an offer he couldn’t refuse.

BREAKING: #CU coach Mel Tucker has agreed in principle to become the new head coach at #MichiganState, per sources. After Tucker turned down initial interest, MSU power brokers came back repeatedly to Tucker’s reps w/ an offer that was impossible to ignore https://t.co/qjOH0qKirQ — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 12, 2020

If the hiring is finalized, Tucker would replace Mark Dantonio, who abruptly retired February 4 after 13 seasons in East Lansing. Dantonio left as the school’s winningest coach, leading MSU to three Big Ten titles.

In his only season at Colorado, Tucker went 5-7. He started his coaching career at MSU in 1997 as a graduate assistant under Nick Saban, according to Colorado’s website. He also coached for 10 seasons in the NFL, including as Interim Head Coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011, leading the team to a 2-3 record.