QB Joe Milton enters transfer portal, leaving Michigan

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan quarterback Joe Milton has entered the transfer portal, depleting coach Jim Harbaugh’s depth at the position.

Milton made the announcement Thursday on Twitter, thanking Harbaugh for giving him an opportunity.

Milton wrote that he will have three years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

He won the starting job with the Wolverines last year after beating out Dylan McCaffrey. The brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey chose not to come back to the program for a fourth year in 2020. He transferred last month to play for his father at Northern Colorado.