INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOOD) — Despite a Big Ten Championship on the line, Michigan has more than likely cemented its place in the College Football Playoff as one of the only remaining 12-win teams in the country.

On paper, the stakes aren’t quite as high in the conference title game against Purdue, but the fans will tell you otherwise. The city of Indianapolis has been bustling since early Saturday morning, with the Big Ten Fan Fest at the center of it all.

“Michigan fans are some of the best in the country. You can see it here, so it’s great to be a part of it all,” said Michigan fans Brad and Mike. “Getting a chance to come down here and see them take home the championship is pretty awesome.”

Last-minute ticket buyers might be out of luck. On Friday, The Big Ten announced a sellout, with more than 65 thousand tickets sold. According to Vivid Seats, demand for tickets was among the highest in the title game’s history, with this being one of the best-selling championship games of the weekend.

“My dad is a huge fan and that’s part of our relationship and it’s just a fun thing to do. We were here last year and maybe we’ll make it a tradition,” said Mary, a Michigan fan from Ann Arbor.

That’s exactly what brought fans to the Hoosier State this weekend. Everything from the pep rallies, the fan fest, and more proved it was a day for more than just football.

“Having a son on the team, we’re a little biased, but we’re just looking forward to having a good experience,” say the parents of Michigan wide receiver Tyler Morris. “We know all the work the boys put in so it’s good to see success from it.”

Whether you’re rooting for Purdue or Michigan in this one, there is one thing that fans can agree on: Indianapolis is the place to be this weekend. The Wolverines and Boilermakers kick off at 8 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. Michigan is looking for it’s second-straight Big Ten title, while the Boilermakers look for the program’s first.