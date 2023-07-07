KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University’s head football coach, Lance Taylor, is getting ready to start his first year.

Taylor was the offensive coordinator at the University of Louisville before coming to WMU. He has been coaching since 2007, having started at Alabama and gone on to work at Appalachian State, Stanford and Notre Dame. He also spent time coaching in the NFL for the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers. An Alabama native, he was a wide receiver at Alabama from 1999 to 2003 and then professionally in the Arena Football League for three seasons.