Pimpleton’s 2 punt return TDs spark CMU over WMU

The Central Michigan vs, Western Michigan game on Nov. 3, 2021.

KALAMZOO, Mich. (AP) — Kalil Pimpleton scored three touchdowns in five minutes, two on long punt returns, to spark Central Michigan to a 42-30 win over Western Michigan.

Pimpleton, who had 104 yards receiving with an 11-yard touchdown sandwiched between the punt returns, had 269 yards of total offense at halftime. He finished with 281.

Lew Nichols had two second-half touchdown runs and piled up 163 yards on 26 carries for the Chippewas. It was his fourth straight 100-yard game and fifth of the season for the redshirt freshman.

Sean Tyler had two rushing touchdowns for the Broncos.

Corey Crooms caught seven passes for 118 yards and a score.