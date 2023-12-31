ANAHEIM, Calif. (WOOD) — From Paw Paw, Michigan to the Rose Bowl. It’s been an incredible journey for former Red Wolf Karsen Barnhart.

“It’s so surreal getting the opportunity to play in the Rose Bowl and growing up watching it and everything on New Year’s Day, and I can’t wait for this opportunity,” Barnhart said.

He said that the reality that he’d be taking the field for the game hit him when he landed in California.

“… Seeing all the roses on our gear and seeing the patches this morning. Getting to show up at the stadium for the first time in my life and it’s pretty sick,” he said.

Originally from southwest Michigan, this Paw Paw native says he’s grateful for the opportunity to represent his hometown.

“It’s awesome to get to represent my town that helped raise me into the football player I am today and the young man I am. I love it opportunity to get back to kids and show them that they can also get the opportunity to play in the Rose Bowl,” he said.

His advice for the kids back home: “Just work. Working hard, and believing that you can do it”