No. 2 Wolverines, No. 15 Hawkeyes play for Big Ten title

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan won 42-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

(WOOD/AP) — With the losing streak to Ohio State finally over, No. 2 Michigan will focus Saturday on ending its Big Ten title drought.

The Wolverines make their first appearance in the conference title game Saturday night when they face No. 15 Iowa in Indianapolis.

Neither team has captured the conference crown since 2004, when they shared the title. And if Michigan prevails, it could make the four-team playoff for the first time — and possibly return to Indy for January’s national championship game.

During Big Ten Media Days at the beginning of the season, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said his team was willing to give it all as it aimed to win the title.

“To win the championship, to beat Ohio, our rivals Michigan State, everybody. That’s what we want to do and we’re going to do it or die trying,” Harbaugh said.

While the team lost to rival Michigan State 37-33, the Wolverines successfully beat Ohio State 42-27.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson — who was recently named defensive player of the year — had an attitude similar to Harbaugh.

“I’m willing to die for this,” Hutchinson said. “I put my heart and soul into Michigan football. I’m just willing to do whatever to get back to the top and to get this team back to winning.”

During the game, Michigan players will paying tribute to the Oxford High School shooting victims. Players will be wearing patches on their uniforms in the shape of Oxfords Block O. The patch with have a “TM” and the number 42, to pay tribute to Oxford football player Tate Myre.

Four blue hearts on the patch will represent all four lives lost.

The two teams will kick off at 8 p.m.